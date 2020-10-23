1/1
Ellen Stith Kincheloe Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Stith Kincheloe Johnson

Ellen Stith Johnson, 93, joined her Heavenly Father on Monday, October 19, 2020. A loving Mom and Grandma, Ellen loved spending time with family and grandkids. She was lovingly called Gran and GanGan by her grandkids. She loved her church and church family. She was a Godly woman. She is survived by her children, Janice, Shirley, Retha, Ken, and Linda, as well as her 10 grandkids, 8 great grandkids and a sister Clara Mae. Her son Dohn preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was Tanner, her grandson. She donated her body to U of L Science.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved