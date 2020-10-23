Ellen Stith Kincheloe Johnson



Ellen Stith Johnson, 93, joined her Heavenly Father on Monday, October 19, 2020. A loving Mom and Grandma, Ellen loved spending time with family and grandkids. She was lovingly called Gran and GanGan by her grandkids. She loved her church and church family. She was a Godly woman. She is survived by her children, Janice, Shirley, Retha, Ken, and Linda, as well as her 10 grandkids, 8 great grandkids and a sister Clara Mae. Her son Dohn preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death was Tanner, her grandson. She donated her body to U of L Science.









