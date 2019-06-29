Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Resources
Ellen Tetzel Leslie


1932 - 2019
Ellen Tetzel Leslie

Louisville - Ellen Tetzel Leslie, of Louisville died on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her home, surrounded by love. Ellen was born in Louisville on February 24, 1932. She spent 30+ years as the owner of Vine Crest Kennels and loved the animals and her gardens much more than most humans she knew. Ellen is survived by her 3 furry companions, Lucy, Tony and Ollie and several loving friends. We will miss her sharp wit, bright smile and faithful honesty. There will be no visitation nor service as she requested. Burial at Cave Hill Cemetery, arrangements by Pearson's. Memorial gifts to the Waterfront Botanical Gardens in Louisville or The Louisville Zoo.
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019
