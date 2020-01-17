|
Elma Philpot
Louisville - Elma Joyce Philpot, 80, of Louisville went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She loved many things, including her Siamese cats, sewing, sports and Churchill downs events, which she regularly attended. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Philpot; daughter, Rhonda Lyon. Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Ruth Decker; stepson, Shawne Philpot; and many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The Service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00pm in Evergreen Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers the family asks that Memorial Donations be made to Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky, 522 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020