Services
Evergreen Funeral Home
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Elma Philpot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elma Philpot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elma Philpot Obituary
Elma Philpot

Louisville - Elma Joyce Philpot, 80, of Louisville went to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, January 16, 2020. She loved many things, including her Siamese cats, sewing, sports and Churchill downs events, which she regularly attended. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Philpot; daughter, Rhonda Lyon. Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Ruth Decker; stepson, Shawne Philpot; and many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The Service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 12:00pm in Evergreen Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers the family asks that Memorial Donations be made to Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky, 522 State Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -