Elmer A. Meilun
Prospect - The ever inquisitive and always formal Elmer Meilun, 95, passed away at Norton Brownsboro Hospital from pneumonia. Though a long-time resident of Kentucky, Elmer and his identical twin brother, Edwin, grew up in New York as first-generation Lithuanian immigrants. The brothers both attended Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY, where they graduated in 1945. Post-graduation, Elmer worked for General Electric as a chemical engineer, crafting materials for battlefield telephones for World War II. He would later work for Buflovak in New York for more than 30 years.
Although never serving in the Armed Forces, Mr. Meilun was extremely patriotic and impassioned with veteran affairs. In addition, he had a great love of music and played the violin, drums, and banjo. Being an engineer, Elmer also had a monumental thirst of knowledge. This, in combination with his continual curiosity in the world around him, inspired him to keep learning until his final days.
Elmer leaves behind his daughter, Sally Meilun and son-in-law, Mark Miller; four granddaughters, Shay Dunagan, Caroline Miller, Jill Dunagan, and Natalie Miller; and his brother, Edwin Meilun.
The family will hold a private celebration of Elmer's life.
Expressions of sympathy may be given in the form of donations to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, LA.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020