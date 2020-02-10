|
Elmer Albert Owens
Taylorsville - Elmer Albert Owens, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 in Taylorsville, KY.
He was married to Jenina Owens on July 18, 1959. He retired from Ford Motor Company and was an Army Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Jenina; son, Bryan (Kim); daughter, Stacey Robbins (Steve); grandaughters, Bryanna Smith (Mitchell), Tori Beth Robbins, Karigan Cunningham (Matthew) and Rebekka Robbins. Private memorial at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020