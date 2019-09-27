|
|
Elmer Bryce Finch
Louisville - Bryce Finch, 1924-2019. Born Elmer Bryce Finch, the son of Elmer Lacy and Emma (Johnson) Finch in Doniphan, Missouri. He went to be with his Lord Friday, September 20, 2019 in Carrollton, Texas. Funeral service will be Monday, September 30, 1:00 pm at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville. Visitation prior to service 11:30 am-1:00 pm with interment following in Louisville's Cave Hill Cemetery. Bryce served in the 104th Infantry (Timberwolves) Division during WWII. He was awarded 3 Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. He attended Southwest Missouri Baptist College, then Army Specialized Training in engineering at St. Bonaventure University. After the war, he graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University, majoring in physics, then went on to study at the New York Institute of Photography. Hired by the Baptist Sunday School Board in Nashville,TN, he created the photography studio for their publications, hired and trained their staff over 12 years. He won numerous awards for his photography, including being named a "Master Photographer" by Professional Photographers of America. In 1960, he was hired by Eastman Kodak as a photographer for their headquarters in Rochester, NY. He spent 30 years with Kodak, later transferring into Graphic Arts and Printing Technology. He also served with the Army Reserve for 30 years, working in military intelligence and retired as a Lt. Colonel.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Doris, his parents, 3 sisters, and grandson, Samuel. He is survived by son, Stephen (Kim) of Nashville, daughter, Valerie Moon (Alan), of Carrollton, TX, grandsons, Jonathan, Daniel (Alexandria), granddaughter, Stephanie (Kevin) and two great grandchildren, Kennedy and Atticus, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019