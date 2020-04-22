Services
Louisville - 87, Transitioned at home on April 12, 2020, in Washington, DC. Survivors - Mary Hammonds, loving wife of 46 years; daughters - Michelle Hammonds (Washington, DC), Jocelyn Hammonds; sons - Ronald (Christine) Hammonds, Elmer Hammonds, III; sister - Elmer Lucille Hammonds (Louisville, KY); grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service was private at RN Horton on April 23, 2020. Memorial Celebration of Life at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 22, 2020
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
