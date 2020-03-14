|
Elmer "Mike" Kreutzer
Highview - Mr. Elmer Fredrick "Mike" Kreutzer, Jr., age 72, of Highview returned to his Heavenly Father on March 14, 2020. Mr. Kreutzer was born on December 31, 1947 in Louisville, KY to the late Elmer, Sr. and Vera (Sanders) Kreutzer. Mr. Kreutzer was a laborer for Navistar and a U.S. Navy veteran. Among those that preceded him in death are his parents; wife, Sharon Kreutzer; and sister, Sue Kreutzer.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Michell Kreutzer-Strode (Chris), Michael Kreutzer (Michelle) and Matthew Kreutzer (Amanda); 4 granddaughters; 1 great-grandson; and brother, Perry Kreutzer.
Funeral service will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may pay their respects on Tuesday from 1-8 pm and Wednesday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Hildegard House (114 Adams Street Louisville, KY 40206). www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020