Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Elmer Louis "Louie" Givan

Louisville - Elmer Louis "Louie" Givan, 94, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home.

Louie was retired from Naval Ordnance Station and was a veteran of World War II. He was also a founding member of St. Martha Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy; grandson, Michael Louis Workman; sister, Mildred "Midge" Aline Myers; and brother, Howard "Mike" Givan.

He survived by his three sons, Eddie (Velma), Jimmie, and Steve; three daughters, Therese Crumes (Allan), Donna Workman (Mike); and Shirley Givan; 19 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

His Funeral Mass will be at 10 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Thursday, August 15 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with a prayer service at 4 PM.

In lieu of flowers it is requested that memorial gifts be made to Hosparus or St. Martha Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
