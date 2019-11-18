Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Elmo Sepulvado


1924 - 2019
Elmo Sepulvado Obituary
Elmo Sepulvado

Louisville - passed away November 17, 2019 at his home.

He was born September 1, 1924 in Zwolle, Louisiana.

He was a WWII Army veteran that participated in the D-Day invasion.

Elmo is preceded in death by his parents Lucy BeeBee and Caesar Jefferson Sepulvado; wife, Minnie Helen Sepulvado; grandson, Erick Choate.

He is survived by his children, Richard Elmo (Nikki), Larry Sepulvado, Darlene Choate (Bobby Dec.), and Judy Kelty (Robert); Ten grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy, Louisville 40216.

Service will be Friday November 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home.

Burial will follow services at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
