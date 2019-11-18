|
Elmo Sepulvado
Louisville - passed away November 17, 2019 at his home.
He was born September 1, 1924 in Zwolle, Louisiana.
He was a WWII Army veteran that participated in the D-Day invasion.
Elmo is preceded in death by his parents Lucy BeeBee and Caesar Jefferson Sepulvado; wife, Minnie Helen Sepulvado; grandson, Erick Choate.
He is survived by his children, Richard Elmo (Nikki), Larry Sepulvado, Darlene Choate (Bobby Dec.), and Judy Kelty (Robert); Ten grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy, Louisville 40216.
Service will be Friday November 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
Burial will follow services at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019