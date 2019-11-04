Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Elo Jean Meffert Bratcher

Elo Jean Meffert Bratcher

Louisville - 86, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born March 25, 1933 to the late Andrew Ivers and Anna May Wesley Meffert. She retired as the plant manger for Pineview Elementary School for Floyd Co. IN. She was a member of the Franklin Street Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Timothy Ray, 4 sisters, and 1 brother.

She is survived by her 4 daughters; Karen Ray (Terry), Tamara Brewer, Sandy Wade (Lee), and Beverly Bratcher, her 2 grandchildren; Michael Brewer (Shontell), and Christina Park (Keith) her 8 great-grandchildren, her sister; Irma Lee Meffert, and sister-in-law Ethel Stokes

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Avenue with entombment to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be 3-8 pm Wednesday, and after 10 am on Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to Franklin Street Church.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
