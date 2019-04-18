Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Eloise Johnson


1934 - 2019
Eloise Johnson Obituary
Eloise Johnson

Louisville - 84, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Tommie Johnson; daughters, Debra Hodge (Larry) and Romanita Berry (Phillamone); grandson, Lamar Smith (Demetria); great-granddaughter, Jaelynn Smith, host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Saturday, April 20, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in KY Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
