Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Lyndon Baptist Church
8025 LaGrange Road
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Lyndon Baptist Church
8025 LaGrange Road
View Map
Eloise Landers Goldsby Obituary
Eloise Landers Goldsby

LOUISVILLE - Eloise Landers Goldsby went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ February 8, 2020. Her parents, Tom and Maude Landers, brother, Tom Landers Jr., and nephew Gary Goldsby preceded her in death. She is survived by her children Gail Reid (Bill), of Columbus, Ohio, Carol Ward (John), of Pleasant View, Tennessee, and John Goldsby (Robin) of Cologne, Germany. Her grandchildren include: Isaac Reid of Huron, Ohio; Anne Reid of Key Largo, Florida, Laura Ward Bracey (Lee) of Pleasant View, Tennessee; Curtis Goldsby and Julia Goldsby of Cologne, Germany. She is also survived by her nephew Boyd Goldsby of England, Arkansas. Great-grandchildren include Wes Rubincan and Vivienne Bracey. After graduating from North Little Rock High School in Arkansas, she attended Central College in Little Rock. She completed her college degree at Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. She taught high school English before moving to Fort Worth, Texas where she graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Master's Degree of Religious Education in 1946. She served on staff at South Knoxville Baptist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee. Following WWII, she married her college sweetheart, Hugh Bentley Goldsby, in Knoxville after his return from active duty in Europe. After their move to Louisville, Kentucky, Eloise served alongside her husband as a devoted pastor's wife for many years at Lyndon Baptist Church. She taught kindergarten at the church for ten years in addition to her many years of work with children and adults in Sunday School and the Woman's Missionary Union. She volunteered with Friendship International and taught English as a second language. We thank all of our friends at Lyndon Baptist Church for their loving care. She loved her church friends as part of her family. Serving her Lord and Savior brought her joy and fulfillment throughout life. Our family appreciates the care at The Forum at Brookside in Middletown.

Visitation will be held at Lyndon Baptist Church, 8025 LaGrange Road from 9:30 till 11 a.m on Friday, February 14, 2020 with funeral at 11 a.m. followed by burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lyndon Baptist Church or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020
