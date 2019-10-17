Services
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
Elra "David" Massey


1951 - 2019
Elra "David" Massey Obituary
Elra "David" Massey

Louisville - Elra "David" Massey, 68, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

He was born on September 6, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky to Elra and Elizabeth Massey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Brothers, Ricky Massey and Randy Gunter.

David is survived by his loving Wife of 47 years, Terri Massey; Sons, Eric (Crystal) Massey and Andy (Alyssa) Massey; Brother, Ronnie (Linda) Massey, Brother, Willie (Madelle) Gunter, Brother, Tom Gunter, Sister, Rita McGuffin, Sister, Lee-Ann Shaeffer, Brother, Mike Gunter, Grandchildren: Kayla Massey, Matthew Massey, Travis Alexander, Danielle Alexander, Rhiya Massey, Zachary Massey, Colton Massey, Bryson Massey, and Lilly Massey, Great-Grandchildren, Madisyn Spencer, Raleigh Inman, and Lincoln Inman, and his best buddy Chewy.

Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions-Southwest Louisville Chapel (10304 Dixie Highway). His Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
