Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Elroy Walkup Obituary
Elroy Walkup

Elizabethtown - Elroy Walkup, 85 of Elizabethtown, died Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Norton Hospital.

He was a native of Hiseville, KY and a member of Elizabethtown Church of Christ. He retired from Charles C. Parks Grocery after 30 years and owned his own law care business for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnny and Cleo Mae Dennison Walkup; three brothers, Mitchell, James and David Walkup and the mother of his daughter, Shirley Walkup.

He is survived by a daughter, Amy Elizabeth Walkup of Elizabethtown; one granddaughter, Lily Derthick and special friends, Richard and Jennifer Derthick of Traverse City, MI and Charlie Stanley of Elizabethtown.

The funeral will be Wednesday at 12 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hiseville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 to 12 Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 13, 2019
