Elsa Alidia Garcia (Ellie) Gleason
On Friday, May 29th, 2020, Elsa (Ellie) Alidia Garcia Gleason passed away at the age of 69. Ellie was born in Bogota, Colombia on August 1st, 1949. She was the first daughter, and the second of 16 children, to Jorge and Araminta Garcia. In 1967, she married James D. Gleason Sr. and together raised 4 children. Ellie was an extremely warm and kind person who shared her compassionate spirit with all those around her. Ellie was preceded in death by her father, Jorge, and her husband, James (Sr). She is survived by her mother, Araminta, her four children, Angela, James (Jr), Jonathan, and Gloria, as well as her many siblings, nephews, nieces, and grandchildren. Ellie passed in her home country of Colombia and was buried on May 30th, 2020 in the Jardines de Paz. We would like to extend special thanks to all of our loving family in Colombia that took such good care of her during her last few years and know that we will always carry her memory in our hearts. Please send all condolences to 3520 Hanover Rd., Louisville, KY 40207.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
