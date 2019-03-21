|
Elsie Flossie (Conrad) Cross
Sevierville, TN - 96, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 17 at Ft. Sanders Sevier Nursing Home with family by her side. Elsie was born April 26, 1922 in Sunbury, PA, to the late Wilbert and Susanna Conrad. In 1943 Elsie moved to Knoxville, TN where she met and married the late Hugh H. Cross in 1945. Elsie and family moved from Knoxville to Louisville, KY, in 1965. Elsie was a long-time employee of Sears & Roebuck, retiring after thirty years.
Elsie was a member of Middletown United Methodist Church. A service to celebrate Elsie's life will take place at 12 P.M. on Saturday, March 23 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY. Visitation will be the same day from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America in tribute to Elsie's husband or the in tribute to her parents, in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 21, 2019