Elsie "Babe" Goins
Louisville - passed away on May 9, 2019. She was born in Louisville on August 16, 1926 to the late Ernest and Anna Egger. Babe was a devoted member of Highview Baptist Church for many, many years. She was a sharp business woman and retired General Electric.
In addition to her parents, Babe is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Goins; and her sister, Ruth L. James.
Left to cherish her memory is her siblings, Marie "Mickey" Hartloff and Albert "Bud" Egger and several nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Babe's life will take place at 2pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visitation before the service from 11am-2pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Babe's honor to Highview Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019