Scott Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8161
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Visitation
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
2515 Veterans Parkway
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Elsie Mae Love


1926 - 2019
Elsie Mae Love

Jeffersonville - Elsie Mae Love, 93, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away on October 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Scott funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, with burial to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Corydon, IN. Visitation will be held from 10 AM to 1 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Elsie was born on October 7, 1926 in Akron, OH to the late Raymond and Lucille Johnson. She retired after working for 20 years as an Eligibility Clerk at the VA Medical Center and a retired Kentucky Colonel. She was also a longtime member of Eastside Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Albert R. Rothrock; daughter-in-law, Sally Rothrock; great-granddaughter, Laura Lee Rothrock Howard; and step-grandson, Thaddeus Love.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Jackie "Jack" Lee Love; son, Joe Rothrock; granddaughter, Megan Howard Barker; great-granddaughter, Sarah Barker; three step-children, Erma O'Mary (William), Pamela McHugh (Jerry) and Allen Lee Love Sr.; step-grandchildren, Martina Webster (Steven), Matthew McHugh (Sara), Barthalomew McHugh, Marisa Durcholz (Eric), Lonnie McHugh (Frances), Brook Love, and Allen Love Jr.; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and her faithful companion, Ellie.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the or Clark County Humane Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
