Elsie Marie Fish
Louisville - Elsie Marie Fish, 89 went home to be with her Heavenly Father on April 10, 2019.
She was the former Elsie Goehringer, a retried Sears employee and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Dudley L. Fish.
Survivors include one son Stephen Fish (Stacy), daughters Dianne Gardner (Steve), Sherlyn Berry and Darlene Wilmore, sisters Betty Hicks and Delores Moerdyk, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Funeral service 1 PM Tuesday, Epworth United Methodist Church, 919 Palatka Road with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation 11 AM to 1 PM Tuesday at Epworth United Methodist Church. Nunnelley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Methodist Children's Home or Epworth United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019