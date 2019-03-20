|
Elton C. Wiest
Louisville - Elton Clifford Wiest, 82, was born in San Antonio, Texas, on November 27, 1936, and entered his heavenly home on March 18, 2019.
Elton is preceded in death by his sister, Marguerite Thompson, of Bloomington, IN.
He is survived by his son, Douglas Wiest, of Carthage, NC, and sister, Jan Ward (Eugene), his nephew John E. Ward (Norma) and their daughter Ella, of Louisville, Thompson and Egan family members of Smithville, IN, and Goldstein family of Lebanon, NH.
He was a life-long lover of music and sang tenor in the Singing Sergeants, the official chorus of the United States Air Force. After his retirement as a counselor in elementary and high schools of Baltimore and Columbia, MD, he moved to Louisville to be closer to family. His new retirement "job" was to commit to faithful exercise toward his goal of reaching "100." His love of tennis, opera, singing tenor in church choirs, and his family gave him a true "joie de vivre" in his later years. Elton will be remembered as a joyful and loving presence, genuinely interested in others and their well-being.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Thursday in Smithville, IN. The memorial service at Highland Presbyterian Church, 1011 Cherokee Road, is on Friday, March 22, at 11:00 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Music Program of Highland Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019