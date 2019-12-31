Services
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Louisville - Elva Louise Glanz, 91, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019.

She was born on June 21, 1928 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Charles and Eleanor (Scott) Jackson. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, C.W. "Jim" Glanz and sister Eileen Jackson.

Elva was a lifelong member of Middletown United Methodist Church, was an avid animal lover and in her younger days she loved to travel.

She is survived by her son, Gary Glanz (Brenda); daughter, Gail Glanz (Tom Myers); two grandchildren, Christian and George Glanz; brother Edwin Jackson and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

The family requests that contributions in Elva's memory be made to Kentucky Humane Society.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
