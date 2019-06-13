Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Louisville - 71, of Louisville, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Elva Louise was born on December 4, 1947 in West Virginia to the late Clyde and Belva Browning. She retired from Louisville Pulmonary Care Center and was a member at Rutledge Baptist Church. Along with her parents; husband, James Carl Murphy; daughters, Michelle Lynn Brown and Teresa Ann Murphy and brother in-law, Russ Lee Murphy, have preceded her in death.

Here to carry on her memory are her son, James Michael Murphy; grandchildren, Stephen Wayne Brown (Nicole), Tyler Wayne Murphy, and Tiffany Lee Brown; great grandchildren, MaKenna Lynn Reichardt, Kyleigh Danielle Reichardt, Brantley James Blackford, Carson Wayne Brown and Emaleigh KayLynn Brown; sister in-law, Eileen O. Murphy; and niece, Megan E. Murphy.

Visitation will take place from 4-8pm Friday, June 14th and 10-12pm Saturday, June 15th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A service celebrating Elva Louise will be held at 12pm on Saturday at the funeral home, with a private burial taking place in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 13, 2019
