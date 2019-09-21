Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Paul II Catholic Church
3521 Goldsmith Lane
View Map
Resources

Elverie Hall Ives Obituary
Louisville - Elverie Hall Ives, 91, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Elverie was born in Louisville and retired after 25 years of working at PNC Bank as an Assistant Vice President. She was a member of the Ursuline class of 1946 and a graduate of Spalding College.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Richard Thomas Hall; husband of 18 years Fredrick Ives; parents, Alexander and Minna Graves; brother, Vetter Graves; sister, Marlene Fowler; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Graves.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Richard Hall (Deborah), Ronald Hall, Lisa Hall Danley (Henry), Robert Hall (Lisa), and Ann Hall Shrader (Scott); step-children, Dave Ives (Mary), Sue Harrison (Paul), Rick Ives (Maureen), Tim Ives (Bobbie); 21 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Graves (Mimi); and numerous nieces and nephews including, Jim Fowler.

Funeral Mass will be held at 12 PM at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 3521 Goldsmith Lane on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery Monday, September 30.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations go to Mass of the Air, Hand in Hand Ministries, and the St. John Paul tuition fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
