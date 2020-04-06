|
|
Elvis Haycraft
Louisville - Elvis Haycraft, 88 years old, left us in this earthly world Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Louisville, KY. He was a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked over 35 years for Pillsbury, from which he retired. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, two children, nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one child and one great-grandchild.
Due to measures to combat the Corona Virus, services are limited to a few immediate family members. Flowers are accepted at Arch Heady L. Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd. by April 7. Charitable donations in his name to the or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation are welcome.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020