Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvis Haycraft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvis Haycraft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvis Haycraft Obituary
Elvis Haycraft

Louisville - Elvis Haycraft, 88 years old, left us in this earthly world Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Louisville, KY. He was a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked over 35 years for Pillsbury, from which he retired. He is survived by his wife, Margaret, two children, nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one child and one great-grandchild.

Due to measures to combat the Corona Virus, services are limited to a few immediate family members. Flowers are accepted at Arch Heady L. Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd. by April 7. Charitable donations in his name to the or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation are welcome.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -