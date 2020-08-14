Elvis Orley Mott
Louisville - age 88, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born on February 23, 1932 to the late Paul and Marie Mott. Elvis retired from Ford Motor Company after 30 years as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. He was a proud Korean War veteran having served in the U.S. Army. Elvis was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of Masonic Lodge #511 for 60 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons; Jerry Mott and Ricky Mott.
Elvis is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Florence "Sug" Mott; brother, Delbert Mott (Gertrude); sister, Vennie Merryman (Sammy); nieces; nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Due to current social distancing restrictions, funeral services will be private. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society (kyhumane.org/donate
) or the National Fabry Disease Foundation (fabrydisease.org
).