Elwood "Woody" Weakley
Jeffersonville - Elwood "Woody" Weakley passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Woodlawn, KY on March 21, 1940 to the late John and Anna Weakley.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN with burial to follow at El Bethel Cemetery in Milltown, IN. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.
Woody, or "Cuz" as he was known on the railroad, retired from CSX Transportation following 40 years of dedicated service. He was a proud Veteran of the US Army and a member of Eastside Christian Church. He loved watching U of L Sports, the Cincinnati Reds, old westerns and playing golf.
Woody was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather that valued family over all else. When life got tough, he was the one who stepped in and held everything together.
Woody is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers Dave Weakley and Ernie Weakley.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 52 years, Rita Weakley; daughter Sherri Cunningham; son Bryan Weakley (Jennifer Reece); grandson Jackson Cunningham; brother Kenneth Weakley (Mary); sister Mary Perrow; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Special Olympics
Indiana Clark-Floyd Counties.