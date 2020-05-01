Elza Roberts
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elza Roberts, Jr.

New Castle - Elza Roberts, Jr, age 86 of New Castle, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Born in 1933 in Franklinton, KY to the late Elza Sr. and Frances (Welch) Roberts, Elza honorably served his country in the United States Army, of which he took great pride in his service. After his military service he was employed by the Belknap Hardware and Manufacturing Co. for 34 years until his retirement. He had great love for the University of Kentucky Wildcats athletic teams, especially the football team, whose games he never missed with his loving son, Philip. He had a passion for the many horses and ponies he owned over the years. He coached teams in the New Castle Little League and he always took great pride in when a former player would mention years later how much they had enjoyed playing on his teams. He also was a high school and elementary school basketball official for a number of years. He is past president of the New Castle Lions Club and served as a Zone Chairman. He also served as a president of the Henry County Fair and Horse Show Board. He was a member of Port Royal Baptist Church. Elza was preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Hawkins and Helen M. Wood.

Survived By Son, Philip D. Roberts of Frankfort; Dear Friend, Betty Ransdell of Bedford; Sister, Darlene Roberts of Eminence; Several Nieces and Nephews.

A Private Funeral Service will be held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Castle Cemetery.

Honorary Pallbearers: Classmates of the Campbellsburg High School Class of 1952: Major General (Ret.) Donald Storm, Colonel (Ret.) Michael Jones, Bonnie Sinor Gagel, Sabrina A. Barnes, Donald Dowden and Randy Dowden. Active Pallbearers: Mark Campbell, Mark Vaughn, Vincent Vaughn, Thomas Black, Rick Hawkins and Phil Roberts.

Memorial Contributions may be given to the American Kidney Fund.

Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home in charge of arrangements (prewitts.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Prewitt Funeral Home Inc
425 N Main St
New Castle, KY 40050
(502) 845-2917
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved