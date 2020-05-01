Elza Roberts, Jr.
New Castle - Elza Roberts, Jr, age 86 of New Castle, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Robley Rex Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Born in 1933 in Franklinton, KY to the late Elza Sr. and Frances (Welch) Roberts, Elza honorably served his country in the United States Army, of which he took great pride in his service. After his military service he was employed by the Belknap Hardware and Manufacturing Co. for 34 years until his retirement. He had great love for the University of Kentucky Wildcats athletic teams, especially the football team, whose games he never missed with his loving son, Philip. He had a passion for the many horses and ponies he owned over the years. He coached teams in the New Castle Little League and he always took great pride in when a former player would mention years later how much they had enjoyed playing on his teams. He also was a high school and elementary school basketball official for a number of years. He is past president of the New Castle Lions Club and served as a Zone Chairman. He also served as a president of the Henry County Fair and Horse Show Board. He was a member of Port Royal Baptist Church. Elza was preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Hawkins and Helen M. Wood.
Survived By Son, Philip D. Roberts of Frankfort; Dear Friend, Betty Ransdell of Bedford; Sister, Darlene Roberts of Eminence; Several Nieces and Nephews.
A Private Funeral Service will be held at Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home. Burial will follow in New Castle Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers: Classmates of the Campbellsburg High School Class of 1952: Major General (Ret.) Donald Storm, Colonel (Ret.) Michael Jones, Bonnie Sinor Gagel, Sabrina A. Barnes, Donald Dowden and Randy Dowden. Active Pallbearers: Mark Campbell, Mark Vaughn, Vincent Vaughn, Thomas Black, Rick Hawkins and Phil Roberts.
Memorial Contributions may be given to the American Kidney Fund.
Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home in charge of arrangements (prewitts.com).
Published in Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.