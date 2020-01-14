|
|
Emaline M. Mayhew
Louisville - It is with great sadness we share the passing of Emaline Meek Mayhew, on Jan. 13, 2020 at her home of her niece, Kathryn Gail Bailey in Florida. Emaline died in peace and comfort surrounded by family and friends after a short but difficult fight against lung cancer.
Emaline Mayhew was born along with identical twin sister, Victoria Meek Brightwell, on Feb. 15, 1936 to the proud parents Walter H. Meek and Ruth Rice Meek in Paintsville, KY. Emaline married and had 3 sons John Mayhew III (deceased), Eric Mayhew (deceased) and Mark Mayhew (her only living child). She retired from the US Post Office as a supervisor almost 30 years ago. She lived most of her adult life in Louisville in her home, just down the street from her identical twin, Vicki. They were extremely close throughout their lives and even still dressed alike until Vicki's death 3 years ago.
Anyone who knew Emaline Mayhew loved her. She had a quick wit about her that only added to her infinite sense of humor. Emaline was often called "Em" or Auntie "M" and Mammy by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her family and was overjoyed attending or last family reunion in 2019 at the Brown Hotel. "Em" was an avid UK Wildcat fan but would also cheer for the Louisville Cardinals if they weren't playing her Kentucky Wildcats. Emaline was a wonderful caregiver herself. She often took care of friends and relatives during difficult times and stayed with several family members and friends for weeks and months, remaining beside some until the end. Emaline was beloved by all, including her abundance of friends she made along the way - the fact is Emaline never met a stranger and never forgot a friend. Emaline was a Christian and a faithful member of the Renewed Christian Fellowship Church where she sat proudly every Sunday listening to her pastor Bro. Lane. Emaline remained positive about life - even through difficult times and hardships she faced. She always believed she had been given a blessed life and she appreciated everything and everyone who was a part of it.
Please join us for her services Jan. 18th at 1:00 P.M. at the Renewed Christian Fellowship Church, 9839 Third St. Road, Louisville, Ky. 40272. For more information or to add your special remembrance to her service please call 650-475-6832.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020