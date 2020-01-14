Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Renewed Christian Fellowship Church
9839 Third St. Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Emaline Mayhew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emaline M. Mayhew


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emaline M. Mayhew Obituary
Emaline M. Mayhew

Louisville - It is with great sadness we share the passing of Emaline Meek Mayhew, on Jan. 13, 2020 at her home of her niece, Kathryn Gail Bailey in Florida. Emaline died in peace and comfort surrounded by family and friends after a short but difficult fight against lung cancer.

Emaline Mayhew was born along with identical twin sister, Victoria Meek Brightwell, on Feb. 15, 1936 to the proud parents Walter H. Meek and Ruth Rice Meek in Paintsville, KY. Emaline married and had 3 sons John Mayhew III (deceased), Eric Mayhew (deceased) and Mark Mayhew (her only living child). She retired from the US Post Office as a supervisor almost 30 years ago. She lived most of her adult life in Louisville in her home, just down the street from her identical twin, Vicki. They were extremely close throughout their lives and even still dressed alike until Vicki's death 3 years ago.

Anyone who knew Emaline Mayhew loved her. She had a quick wit about her that only added to her infinite sense of humor. Emaline was often called "Em" or Auntie "M" and Mammy by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved her family and was overjoyed attending or last family reunion in 2019 at the Brown Hotel. "Em" was an avid UK Wildcat fan but would also cheer for the Louisville Cardinals if they weren't playing her Kentucky Wildcats. Emaline was a wonderful caregiver herself. She often took care of friends and relatives during difficult times and stayed with several family members and friends for weeks and months, remaining beside some until the end. Emaline was beloved by all, including her abundance of friends she made along the way - the fact is Emaline never met a stranger and never forgot a friend. Emaline was a Christian and a faithful member of the Renewed Christian Fellowship Church where she sat proudly every Sunday listening to her pastor Bro. Lane. Emaline remained positive about life - even through difficult times and hardships she faced. She always believed she had been given a blessed life and she appreciated everything and everyone who was a part of it.

Please join us for her services Jan. 18th at 1:00 P.M. at the Renewed Christian Fellowship Church, 9839 Third St. Road, Louisville, Ky. 40272. For more information or to add your special remembrance to her service please call 650-475-6832.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emaline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -