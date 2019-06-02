|
Emanuel Ehrlich
Louisville - Emanuel Ehrlich, 94, passed away May 24, 2019.
The life of Manny Ehrlich, the Wizard of AHHS, will be celebrated on Sunday, June 30th at The Glenview Condominium, 5100 US Highway 42 Louisville, 40241. Visitation is 12:00 to 5:00 PM in the Steinfeld Room with a Celebration of Life at 4:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery at 11 AM, Monday July 1st.
Manny was a magician, restauranteur, club manager, entertainer, and avid tennis player. Born in the Bronx, he was married to the love-of-his-life Violet for 67 years. He was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all. In recent years, Manny was the house magician and comedian at Ramsi's Café on the World where he entertained with his slight-of-hand and quick wit.
He is survived by his sister, Rosalind Goodman, his three children Jeffrey Ehrlich (Sandra), Julie Ehrlich, and Jordana Smith; six grandchildren Anna (Chad) Bennett, Jacob (Leorina) Ehrlich, Deanna Allen, Angelina (Lukas) Aschenberg, Caroline Smith, and Jesse Smith; plus five great-grandchildren Orion, Laurel, Ava, Lilla and Layne.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019