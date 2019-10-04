|
Emelene "Jim" Knoop
Louisville - Emelene "Jim" Knoop, 94 of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019.
She graduated from St. Anthony School of Nursing in 1945 and worked as an RN til she was 91 years old. She was the greatest mother to Denny and Bob and the best grandmother to Stacey and Elly Knoop and Ben Meyer. She was devout Catholic and she was a member of St. Barnabas Parrish. She loved to sew quilts and bake her families favorite deserts. She loved holidays and loved having all her family together on the holidays.
Jim was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Emelene Crask, one brother, Lew Crask and one sister, Avis Gutgsell.
She is survived by her sons, Denny Knoop (Gayle), Bob Knoop, her granddaughters, Stacey and Elly Knoop, one great-grandson, Ben Meyer, two sisters, Pat Beddingfield and Brynn Lane and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, October 7th from 2-8 pm, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday at 10 am at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville, KY 40220. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019