Emilie Kathryn Archer
Louisville -
Emilie Archer, 38, passed away, Monday, August 5, 2019.
Emilie was born to Marty and Laurie Archer on June 3, 1981. She was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, where she earned a Master's Degree in Speech-Language Pathology. Emilie was a certified speech-language pathologist. She was passionate about her career and felt a calling in her work with disadvantaged children and survivors of brain injuries. Emilie gave unselfishly of herself to others. Emilie loved her family and friends. She is survived by her parents, Marty and Laurie; her siblings, Elizabeth Archer-Nanda (Asheem Nanda), Ellen Archer (Elliot Bright), Elisa Archer (David Cox), Eric Archer and Erin Archer. She was an incredible aunt to Maya and would have loved Margaux who will join our family any day. Emilie was extremely close to many of her cousins whom she considered to be among her best friends; the role each of them played in supporting her throughout her life cannot be measured. Her many aunts and uncles were deeply loved and valued by Emilie.
Emilie's life will be honored on Saturday, August 10, 2019. Visitation will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2141 Lancashire Avenue from 9-11 a.m. followed by Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following Mass all are invited to the fellowship hall for a reception. Burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in Emilie's memory to Blessings in a Backpack, 4121 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Ky 40207 or The Family Scholar House, 403 Reg Smith Circle, Louisville, Ky 40208.
J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 9, 2019