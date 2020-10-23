1/1
Emily C. Anderson Stinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily C. Anderson Stinson

Louisville - Emily C. Anderson Stinson, age 86, of Louisville, KY passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville Palliative Care.

She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and beloved friend to many.

She was born on October 14, 1934 in Russellville, KY the daughter of Runey A. and Birdee D. Anderson.

She is survived by two sons, Eric Stinson (Jill) of Richmond, KY and Christopher Stinson (Chad) of Pheonix, AZ, two daughters, Dixie Rueff (Steve) of Louisville, KY and Robin Morgan (Eric) of Chadler, AZ. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Andrew (Jessica) and Samuel Rueff, Abigail Zieger, Kyle, Kelsey and Joshua (Olivia) Stinson, and Emily Gayles (Andre) and three great-grandchildren, Avery and Camden Rueff and Oaklynn Jobe.

She will be buried beside her beloved husband, Robert in Deweese Cemetery, Pine Knob, KY. Due to Covid concerns, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved