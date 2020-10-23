Emily C. Anderson Stinson



Louisville - Emily C. Anderson Stinson, age 86, of Louisville, KY passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville Palliative Care.



She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and beloved friend to many.



She was born on October 14, 1934 in Russellville, KY the daughter of Runey A. and Birdee D. Anderson.



She is survived by two sons, Eric Stinson (Jill) of Richmond, KY and Christopher Stinson (Chad) of Pheonix, AZ, two daughters, Dixie Rueff (Steve) of Louisville, KY and Robin Morgan (Eric) of Chadler, AZ. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Andrew (Jessica) and Samuel Rueff, Abigail Zieger, Kyle, Kelsey and Joshua (Olivia) Stinson, and Emily Gayles (Andre) and three great-grandchildren, Avery and Camden Rueff and Oaklynn Jobe.



She will be buried beside her beloved husband, Robert in Deweese Cemetery, Pine Knob, KY. Due to Covid concerns, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date.









