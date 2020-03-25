|
|
Emily Dillon Dyre
Louisville - 69, passed away at home in Louisville on March 23, 2020 from a heart condition. Born in Louisville on January 6, 1951, Emily attended St. Raphael grade school and was a 1969 graduate of Assumption High School. Emily was most proud of being a college graduate with a degree in Accounting from UK, where she put herself through school. At UK she was active in many groups including work as an equipment manager for the UK football team. After she lost most of her sight in 1980, she donated time on the TARC disability advisory board. Emily was also an early member of the local chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Emily was predeceased by her parents James Michael Dillon and Emily Brachey, and brothers Owen Scott Dillon and Daniel Dillon.
Emily is survived by her husband of 41 years Michael, children William Dyre and Emily Dyre, brother James Dillon (Teresa), sisters Mary Moon and Katherine Borg (Kevin), and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Dillon and Brachey families.
Due to efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), services will be private. Highlands Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Louisville chapter of the Kentucky Council for the Blind, or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020