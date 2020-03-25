Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Dyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Dillon Dyre


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Dillon Dyre Obituary
Emily Dillon Dyre

Louisville - 69, passed away at home in Louisville on March 23, 2020 from a heart condition. Born in Louisville on January 6, 1951, Emily attended St. Raphael grade school and was a 1969 graduate of Assumption High School. Emily was most proud of being a college graduate with a degree in Accounting from UK, where she put herself through school. At UK she was active in many groups including work as an equipment manager for the UK football team. After she lost most of her sight in 1980, she donated time on the TARC disability advisory board. Emily was also an early member of the local chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Emily was predeceased by her parents James Michael Dillon and Emily Brachey, and brothers Owen Scott Dillon and Daniel Dillon.

Emily is survived by her husband of 41 years Michael, children William Dyre and Emily Dyre, brother James Dillon (Teresa), sisters Mary Moon and Katherine Borg (Kevin), and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Dillon and Brachey families.

Due to efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), services will be private. Highlands Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

For expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the Louisville chapter of the Kentucky Council for the Blind, or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -