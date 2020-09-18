Emily Jo BarkerLouisville - Emily Jo Barker, 75, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.Emily Jo was born in Louisville to the late Carl, Sr. and Emma Besendorf. She was a graduate of Spalding College and pursued a career as a Registered Nurse. Before everything else, she was first a mother and grandmother and the rock that held the Barker family together.Left to carry on her legacy are her husband of 52 years, Ray Barker; daughters, Amy Brown (Mike) and Claire McEwen (Scott); son, Vincent Barker (Tanya); and grandchildren, McKenna, Jake, Stella, Hazel, Nola, Channing, and Eli.Funeral Mass and visitation for Emily Jo will be held privately for the family. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities.