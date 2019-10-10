|
Emily Nabholz, SCN
Nazareth - 91, formerly Sister Bernard Maria, a native of Conway, AR, died on October 8, 2019, at Flaget Hospital, Bardstown, KY. She was a Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 69 years. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Nazareth College (now Spalding University) in 1954, a Master's in Psychiatric Nursing from Catholic University of America in 1958, and a Doctorate in Public Health from UCLA in 1972. In Louisville, KY, she served at St. Joseph Infirmary from 1950 to 1956, and as Director of Nursing at Our Lady of Peace from 1958-1968. After earning a Doctorate, Sister was appointed Director of the SCN Health Apostolate. Seven years later, she began ministry at the Weber Retreat Center, Adrian, Michigan. In 1975, she participated in a three-month program in India, and taught psychiatric nursing at the Nazareth School of Nursing, Mokama. In 1985, Sister Emily became Southern Provincial for the Congregation. In 1987, she was elected SCN President. Sister also served on many boards. Following her term as President, she sought certification in spiritual direction and healing arts. From 1994 to the present, she has ministered as a Spiritual Director. Sister Emily is survived by two brothers, Charles and Tom, nieces and nephews, and her religious community. Visitation and a Prayer Service are Sunday. October 13, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial is Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 10:30 a.m., with burial in Nazareth Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019