Emma Jean Franklin
Louisville - Emma Jean Franklin, 95 of Louisville, passed away October 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Estill and Alfa Hardin. Emma was a homemaker for many years, and she was a devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years: Howard Franklin; her brother: Woodson Hardin; and her sister: Loraine Bodine.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Chris Franklin (Judy) and Mark Franklin (Lori Sharp); her granddaughter: Stephanie Settles (Stephen); her great-granddaughter: Magnolia Elizabeth Settles; and her brother: Keith Hardin (Mary).

All services will be private.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
