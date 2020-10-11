Emma Jean FranklinLouisville - Emma Jean Franklin, 95 of Louisville, passed away October 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Estill and Alfa Hardin. Emma was a homemaker for many years, and she was a devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years: Howard Franklin; her brother: Woodson Hardin; and her sister: Loraine Bodine.Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Chris Franklin (Judy) and Mark Franklin (Lori Sharp); her granddaughter: Stephanie Settles (Stephen); her great-granddaughter: Magnolia Elizabeth Settles; and her brother: Keith Hardin (Mary).All services will be private.