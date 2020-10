Emma Jean PowersCrestwood - Emma Jean Powers, Devoted wife of 62 years. Sister to many friends, dear friend to 5 siblings. Guiding light and GRANNY to 4 grandchildren. Affectionately known as Aunt Jean to many nieces and nephews. Your story telling, your gift of gab, your joy and laughter has brightened the world for 82 years. Because of you, our love is your love, through us your love lives on. Cremation has been chosen. A time for a celebration of her life will be announced later.