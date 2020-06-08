Emma L. Humphrey
Louisville - 73, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, Skip Mansfield (Joyce); grandchildren, Brittany Franks (Lee), Bryce Mansfield (Audrey); great-grandchildren, Zachary, Zoe & Evangeline; sister, DeCora Samuels; nieces, Stacey Hopson, Stefanie Moss; best friend, Donzella Silver.
Visitation: 11am-1pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., with funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.