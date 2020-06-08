Emma L. Humphrey
Emma L. Humphrey

Louisville - 73, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.

She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Skip Mansfield (Joyce); grandchildren, Brittany Franks (Lee), Bryce Mansfield (Audrey); great-grandchildren, Zachary, Zoe & Evangeline; sister, DeCora Samuels; nieces, Stacey Hopson, Stefanie Moss; best friend, Donzella Silver.

Visitation: 11am-1pm Friday, June 12, 2020 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., with funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
Funeral services provided by
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
