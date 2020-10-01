Emma Mae Armstrong
Mount Washington - 88, of Mt. Washington, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Along with being the constant caregiver for the Armstrong family, she was a loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and a devout Christian.
Emma Mae was born May 30, 1932 in Mt. Washington to the late Clyde Franklin, Sr. and Anna May Troutman. She spent her entire life devoted to her family, their farm, and all of their businesses. She was the bookkeeper for all of their different businesses, including Armstrong's Marathon and Armstrong's Sports Center, just to name a few. She was a former member of First Baptist Church Mount Washington and current member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Armstrong; a son, Frank Armstrong; along with her siblings, Clyde F. Troutman, Jr., Sarah Belle Troutman, and Stuart Tichenor.
She is survived by her sons, Gary (Beverley) and Patrick (Renee) Armstrong; a daughter, Carla Rucker (Earl); two sisters, Clyann Stout and Patricia Owen; along with seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church Mount Washington, with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit 1-8 p.m. Friday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The family requests that in lieu of sending flowers, please make all memorial gifts to either the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies or the Alzheimer's Association
.