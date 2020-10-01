1/1
Emma Mae Armstrong
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma Mae Armstrong

Mount Washington - 88, of Mt. Washington, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Along with being the constant caregiver for the Armstrong family, she was a loving and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, and a devout Christian.

Emma Mae was born May 30, 1932 in Mt. Washington to the late Clyde Franklin, Sr. and Anna May Troutman. She spent her entire life devoted to her family, their farm, and all of their businesses. She was the bookkeeper for all of their different businesses, including Armstrong's Marathon and Armstrong's Sports Center, just to name a few. She was a former member of First Baptist Church Mount Washington and current member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Armstrong; a son, Frank Armstrong; along with her siblings, Clyde F. Troutman, Jr., Sarah Belle Troutman, and Stuart Tichenor.

She is survived by her sons, Gary (Beverley) and Patrick (Renee) Armstrong; a daughter, Carla Rucker (Earl); two sisters, Clyann Stout and Patricia Owen; along with seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the First Baptist Church Mount Washington, with burial to follow in the Mount Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit 1-8 p.m. Friday at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.

The family requests that in lieu of sending flowers, please make all memorial gifts to either the Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies or the Alzheimer's Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved