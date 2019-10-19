|
|
Emma "Jeannie" Mitchell-Hudson
Louisville - Born November 29, 1942 and departed this earth on October 16, 2019 at Norton Pavilion "Hosparus Unit" in Louisville, KY. She was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1961. She is survived by two daughters LaTrina Hudson-Patterson and Reneta Hudson-Graves (Perry); one sister Joyce Lawler and three brothers Robert (Reatha), James (Michell) and John (Carolyn) Mitchell. Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019 and Services 11AM, Friday, October 25, 2019 all to be held at the Church of the Living God, C.W.F.F. #45, 2401 W. Madison Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40211. Arrangements entrusted to G.C. Williams Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019