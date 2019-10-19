Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Living God, C.W.F.F. #45
2401 W. Madison Street
Louisville, KY
Emma "Jeannie" Mitchell-Hudson


1942 - 2019
Emma "Jeannie" Mitchell-Hudson Obituary
Emma "Jeannie" Mitchell-Hudson

Louisville - Born November 29, 1942 and departed this earth on October 16, 2019 at Norton Pavilion "Hosparus Unit" in Louisville, KY. She was a graduate of Central High School Class of 1961. She is survived by two daughters LaTrina Hudson-Patterson and Reneta Hudson-Graves (Perry); one sister Joyce Lawler and three brothers Robert (Reatha), James (Michell) and John (Carolyn) Mitchell. Visitation Thursday, October 24, 2019 and Services 11AM, Friday, October 25, 2019 all to be held at the Church of the Living God, C.W.F.F. #45, 2401 W. Madison Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40211. Arrangements entrusted to G.C. Williams Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019
