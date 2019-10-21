|
|
Emma Ruth Thompkins
LOUISVILLE - 74, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
She was a member of St. Stephen Baptist Church.
Mrs. Thompkins was preceded in death by her husband Willie Thompkins Jr., and her parents Annie and Earl Simpson Jr.
She is survived by her children, Tracey Griggs and Brian Thompkins (Sherri); grandchildren, Brinisha Johnson, Gerald Griggs Jr., Brian Thompkins Jr., Alexander Griggs, Ja'Marrie Johnson and Ryanne Archie; great-grandchild, Jayden Snoddy; sisters, Mary Stewart and Lillian McCoy.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Stephen Baptist Church, 1018 So.15th St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home 1300 W. Chestnut Street
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019