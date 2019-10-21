Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Stephen Baptist Church
1018 So.15th St.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Thompkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Ruth Thompkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Ruth Thompkins Obituary
Emma Ruth Thompkins

LOUISVILLE - 74, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.

She was a member of St. Stephen Baptist Church.

Mrs. Thompkins was preceded in death by her husband Willie Thompkins Jr., and her parents Annie and Earl Simpson Jr.

She is survived by her children, Tracey Griggs and Brian Thompkins (Sherri); grandchildren, Brinisha Johnson, Gerald Griggs Jr., Brian Thompkins Jr., Alexander Griggs, Ja'Marrie Johnson and Ryanne Archie; great-grandchild, Jayden Snoddy; sisters, Mary Stewart and Lillian McCoy.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Stephen Baptist Church, 1018 So.15th St., with the funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home 1300 W. Chestnut Street
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now