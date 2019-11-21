Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Quinn Chapel AME Church
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Quinn Chapel AME Church
1901 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd
View Map
Resources
Emmalee Monroe Covington

Emmalee Monroe Covington Obituary
Emmalee Monroe Covington

Louisvile -

Covington, Emmalee Monroe, 93, of Louisville died Wednesday November 13, 2019 at her daughter's home. She was a native of Vicksburg, MS, a retired administrative assistant to Senator Wendell Ford, former president Western Kentucky Lay Association AME Church, past president Aytonnes and Ebonaise social club, a 20 year board member Plymouth Settlement House and a member of Greater St. James AME Church.

She is survived by a daughter Janis Carter-Miller (Jack); a brother John A. Monroe, Sr.; two granddaughters A. Faye Brooks and Lacey Carter; four grandsons Matthew Bell (Christine); Gregory Carter; Corley Johnson and Reggie Ford; 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Her funeral service will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday November 25, 2019 at Quinn Chapel AME Church 1901 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday at the Church.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
