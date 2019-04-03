Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Emmazetta Bailey Obituary
Emmazetta Bailey

Louisville - 94, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

She was the former Emmazetta Kinser, a retired registered nurse and member of Salem United Church of Christ.

Emmazetta was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Bailey and son-in-law, Cedric Denny, III.

She is survived by her daughters, Becky Bailey and Kim Bailey (Todd Stevenson); grandchildren, Clayton Denny (Katie Kearns) and Chelsea Glasscock (Greg) and great-grandson, Greg Glasscock, Jr.

Her funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Highlands.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 3, 2019
