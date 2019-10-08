|
|
Emmett Edward Bass, Sr
Louisville - 96, passed away September 28, 2019.
He was a retired Army Veteran, a retired dietician from V. A. Hospital and was a local entrepreneur and owner of the 537 Club.
Survivors; his wife Andrea Bass, children; Anthony Bass (Gwendolyn), Rev. Diana Owens, Ottellia Hampton, Theresa Atkinson (George), Mark Bass, Yancey Bass, Alisa Gamlin, Ricardo Bass, Tamara Bass, Angelique Bass, Domenico Bass, (Shannon), Fontella Bass, Emmett Bass Jr., Mirycal Bass and Mary Grace Kangas (Tim), step-children; Charles Mitchell (Holly) and Tamikea Singleton, siblings; Marian Rogers and Clarence Matthews, a host of grandchildren and great grandchild, nieces and nephews, god-child; Mijah Miller.
Visitation; 9-11 am Friday with the funeral services following both @ G. C. Williams Funeral Home. Burial: Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019