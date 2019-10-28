|
|
Emogene Hall
Anderson - Mrs. Emogene Hall, age 94, of Anderson, IN returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Mrs. Hall was born in Floyd County, KY on December 22, 1924 to the late Nannie Stumbo and Walker Hall. She was a member of Antioch Old Regular Baptist Church and retired from General Electric.
Among those who preceded her in death are, her husband, Vardie Hall and sons, Paul Hall, Randy Hall and one son she lost as an infant.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Charlene Sutton, Joyce Ann Alstott, Kay Devender (Van) and Marlene Hall; sons, Vardie Dewaine (Ruth Ann) and Donnie Hall; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and 3 sisters.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 1, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 9:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019