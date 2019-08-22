|
Emory Judson "E.J." Gary
Louisville - Emory Judson "E.J." Gary, 77, our beloved father, husband, and friend, died on Monday, August 19, 2019, at his home, where he loved to muse, pontificate, and share food and fellowship with his family and friends.
E.J. was born in Louisville on November 2, 1941, to Emory Judson Gary and Mary Ruth Hutchison Gary.
A St. Matthews boy through and through, E.J. graduated from Holy Spirit School and, despite his many mischievous antics, graduated from Trinity High School in 1959.
He attended the University of Notre Dame, graduating in 1963, and held his beloved alma mater in his heart his entire life. His love for the Fighting Irish, "God's Team" as he called it, was infectious and led to many a family pilgrimage to South Bend.
After college, he served as a medic in the army reserves.
E.J. worked almost 40 years as a financial planner. Known for his expertise and integrity, he worked diligently on his clients' behalf and fostered long-lasting relationships with those he served. His door was always open.
Driven by his call to serve, E.J. volunteered as a St. Agnes coach, school board member, pancake breakfast cook, Krewe of Pegasus king, and fighter of underdog causes.
E.J. never met a stranger. He instantly became your friend, your life coach, your cheerleader. His casa was your casa, and he always had a hot meal and a cool refreshing beverage waiting for you.
He was predeceased by his parents, Emory and Mary Ruth Gary, and his sister Mary Ann Duffy.
E.J. is survived by his wife of 21 years, Nancy Gary; his sisters Kathy Herron (Bill) and Donna Riggs (JR); his brother Robert Gary, his daughters Erin Gary (Chris McClellan), Bridget Hart (Ray), and Ann Marie Gary; stepdaughter Kate Ballard (Mike) and stepson Tom Kehrer (Amy); sisters-in-law Barbara Merrick and Jane St. John; his 11 grandchildren Ben, Autumn, Mason, Paige, John, Brian, Betsy, Evie, Elise, Mary Inez, and John Wyatt; former spouse Patricia Mauer Gary, plus a host of extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" on Thursday, August 22, from 1-8 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckinridge Lane on Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m.
E.J. spent his life investing in children's futures. In lieu of flowers, please express sympathy with a contribution to the Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202 (https://whascrusade.org/).
E.J., Dad, Boomer, Pop, Papa, Papa Magic, we love you. You played like a champion.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 22, 2019