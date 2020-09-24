1/1
Enola Grace (Kebbell) Bratcher
Enola Grace (Kebbell) Bratcher

LOUISVILLE - Enola Grace (Kebbell) Bratcher, age 95, passed away Wednesday September 23, 2020.

Enola was a member of Rockford Lane Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Nola Kebbell, her husband, Carson Bratcher; daughter, Debbie Carothers.

Survived by her children, Martha Povesis, Gary Bratcher and Mike Bratcher; her five grandchildren Jeremy, Travis, Jamie, Chris, Ben; four great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Kebbell.

Graveside service will be at 11am Monday at Louisville Memorial Gardens West

Visitation will be from 2:00-6:00pm Sunday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
