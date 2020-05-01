Eric A. Hall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric A Hall

Louisville - Eric A Hall, age 70 of Louisville, passed away May 1, 2020.

Eric is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mary Hall; their son Greg (Bethany) Hall; siblings Kurt Hall, Scott Hall, and Laura Vessely (Dave); and a granddaughter Ella-Marie Stopher.

Eric was an avid member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church. He loved to watch UK sports and Nascar. All services will be private for immediate family only. Eric will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved