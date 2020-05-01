Eric A Hall



Louisville - Eric A Hall, age 70 of Louisville, passed away May 1, 2020.



Eric is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mary Hall; their son Greg (Bethany) Hall; siblings Kurt Hall, Scott Hall, and Laura Vessely (Dave); and a granddaughter Ella-Marie Stopher.



Eric was an avid member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church. He loved to watch UK sports and Nascar. All services will be private for immediate family only. Eric will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.













